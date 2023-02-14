State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,120 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.14. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

