State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,220 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

