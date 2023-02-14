State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,930 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

