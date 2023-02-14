State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,530 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers International Group decreased their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

