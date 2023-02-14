State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 660 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $2,549,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

