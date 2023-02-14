State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,135 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,741 over the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

