State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 819 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Schneider National
In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schneider National Trading Up 1.4 %
SNDR opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schneider National Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.
