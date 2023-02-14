State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 820 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.2 %

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $395.97 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

