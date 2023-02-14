State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 960 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,502. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

