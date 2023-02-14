State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.