State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Andersons Increases Dividend

About Andersons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

