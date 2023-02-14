State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 177,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $902.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuinStreet Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.