State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

