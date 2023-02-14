Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,195.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 9.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

