Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,419 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 3,747 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,526 shares of company stock worth $965,508. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

