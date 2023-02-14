Sycomore Asset Management Has $190,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of -371.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

