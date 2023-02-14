Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,656 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

