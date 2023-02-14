Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.64) to GBX 142 ($1.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.83 ($1.52).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON:TW opened at GBX 118.10 ($1.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.32. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 738.13.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

