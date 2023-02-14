Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.66. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

