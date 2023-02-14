TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

TEGNA Stock Performance

About TEGNA

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.