The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

