The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

