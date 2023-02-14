Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 343,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.