Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $22,280,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 211.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,191,172. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

