Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Ultralife Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.