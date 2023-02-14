Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of ULBI opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
