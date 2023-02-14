Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

