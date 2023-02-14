United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

