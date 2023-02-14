Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $110.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,987.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,836 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 414,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

