Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.