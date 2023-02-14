Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

