Virtu Financial LLC Invests $39,000 in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

