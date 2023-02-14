Virtu Financial LLC Invests $39,000 in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polar Power Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polar Power Profile
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.