Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,831,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Pagaya Technologies Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
