Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

WD stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

