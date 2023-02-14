Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $107.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.