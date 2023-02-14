Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

