White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 635.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,524.67 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,017.58 and a 12-month high of $1,551.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,420.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,366.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

