Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Workiva by 70.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva Trading Up 1.3 %

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

