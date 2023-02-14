YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of YETI worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI Profile

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

