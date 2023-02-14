Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,435 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,868.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 79,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,624,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174,592 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,938.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,958.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 115,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 48,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

