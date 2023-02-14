Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $287.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

