18,310 Shares in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

