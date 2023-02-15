246,274 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $4,769,008. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

