28,518 Shares in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leafly by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.
Leafly Trading Down 1.0 %
Leafly stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
