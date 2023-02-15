30,081 Shares in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Crane Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:CR opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $121.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Crane Profile
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.