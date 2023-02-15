32,494 Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.74. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

