4,323 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

