7,671 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth $29,245,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signify Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Signify Health Stock Down 0.6 %
Signify Health stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
