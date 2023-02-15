Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 46,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.82. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $135.71 and a twelve month high of $298.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

