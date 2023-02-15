Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the period.

NYSE ATGE opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

