ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 122.6% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

