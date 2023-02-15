Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

